Eduard Julius Faber, Jr, born November 25, 1944, in Pasadena, CA passed away April 6, 2020, in Dothan, AL at the age of 75. He was living in Albany, GA at the time of his death.
Due to concerns for Covid-19, there will be a private funeral service. There will be a public memorial service at a later date.
Ed was the son of Eduard Julius Faber, Sr and Mildred Goldsmith Faber. He grew up in Albany, GA. He was proud to be an Eagle Scout like his father. Ed attended college at the Georgia Institute of Technology where he earned a degree in Textile Engineering. After graduation, he married Mary Elizabeth Sammons in 1967. Soon after the wedding, Ed was stationed in Germany with the Air Force. After four years overseas, Ed was honorably discharged as a captain, and he and Mary returned to the states.
Ed worked in the textile industry for many years, working with his father at Edison Textiles and other textile plants in the region. In 1983, he returned to college at Valdosta State University and earned a degree in accounting. He became a certified public accountant and after returning to Albany in 1986, he opened his own accounting business. He worked extremely hard at his business, building it over the years, and continued to work with the same energy and dedication until right before his death.
Ed will also be remembered for his passion for photography. When he wasn't working, his favorite way to spend his time was traveling around southwest Georgia capturing images of wildlife, flowers, and whatever else caught his eye. Eyes all over the world have enjoyed his pictures. For many years, he created a calendar highlighting his photography, and countless people have marked the days looking at the pictures he loved so much to take.
Ed is survived by his wife, Mary Sammons Faber, his brother Robert David Faber (Dorothy Serdenis), his daughters Julie Faber Miller (Chris) and Susan Faber Lobdell (Mike), and his grandchildren Claire Amelia Lobdell and Gabriel Michael Lobdell.
Donations can be made in Ed's memory to the Georgia Tech Alumni Association, 760 Spring St., Suite 400, Atlanta, GA 30308, which is currently providing emergency relief to students.
Kimbrell-Stern, Inc.
Albany, GA
229-883-4152
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.