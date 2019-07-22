Edward "Ed" Garabedian, 84, of Albany, GA, died July 19, 2019 at Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital. A memorial service will be held Tuesday, July 23, 2019 at 11:00 AM at Mathews Funeral Home. Rev. Thad Haygood will officiate.
Ed was a native of Providence, RI and was born to the late David and Satenig Garabedian on July 31, 1934. He graduated from East Providence High School and joined the United States Air Force. Ed was stationed in Albany, GA in 1952 where he met his wife, Jean at a USO function at the First Methodist Church.
Ed was employed with Aero Commander and he was the former owner and operator of The Shoemaker for twenty five years. He also owned Shoemaker Auto Sales and Ed Gary Auto Sales. He was member of the Armenian Apostolic Church, the Benevolent and Protective Order of The Elk # 713 and the American Legion Post # 30.
Ed was preceded in death by a son, David Edward Garabedian, survivors include his wife, Jean Garabedian and his daughter, Valerie Bryant both of Albany, GA, his grandchildren, Dustin (Alexa Turpin) Fowler of Athens, GA, Brady (Selby) Fowler of Americus, GA and Leigh Ann Arnold of Atlanta, GA, his daughter-in-law, Paula Garabedian of Cumming, GA and his great-grandchildren, Cameron, Carson and Sarah Banks, Niece Donna Howell, Nephew Bobby Azarian.
The family will receive friends from 10:00 AM until 11:00 AM Tuesday before the service at Mathews Funeral Home.
Those desiring may make contributions in memory of Ed to The First United Methodist Church of Albany, 307 Flint Ave., Albany, GA, 31701 or to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital at stjude.org/memorial.
To sign our online registry or to send condolences to the family, you may visit Mathews' website at www.mathewsfuneralhome.com.
Mathews Funeral Home
Albany, GA
229-435-5657
