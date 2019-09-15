Edward Byron Hale Sr. of Albany passed on Thursday, September 12.
He was a native of Alabama. Byron served in WWII in the Intelligence Division. He was a decorated Lt. Colonel in the Army. He was a recipient of the Algenon Sidney Sullivan award from The University of Alabama where he graduated with honors.
Byron is survived by his wife, Kate Maddox Hale, daughter Mellie Schirmer, Susan Hale Rakel (Pierre) , Rebecca Hale Young (Howard), sons, Edward Hale, Tom Hale (Sharon). Seven grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren. Brother, Clyde Hale.
You may sign our online guestbook and share your own special thoughts with the family of Mr. Hale by visiting Kimbrell-Stern's website at www.kimbrellstern.com.
Kimbrell-Stern, Inc
Albany, GA
229-883-4152
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.