Mr. Edward Jones, 61, passed away at home in Rochester, NY, on Saturday, February 29, 2020. His funeral service will be held on Saturday, March 14, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. at Virgil Chapel A.M.E. Church in Coleman, GA. Reverend James Martin will deliver the eulogy, and interment will follow at New Hope Baptist Church Cemetery in Coleman, GA.
Mr. Jones will be sadly missed by his sisters, Lula Smith (Wallace), Sandy Jones (Bruce), and Verlene McFolley, all of Coleman, GA, & Anita Jones (Ronnie) of Cuthbert, GA, a sister-in-law, Betty Jones; his brothers, Eddie Jones, Harvey Jones and Shon Jones, all of Rochester, NY, and Hurder Jones of Philadelphia, PA, his aunt, Vanita Walker (Scott) of Coleman, GA; uncles, Arthur Martin of Coleman, GA, and James Martin of Blakely, GA, a special friend, Gussie Crank of Rochester, NY, and a host of nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews, cousins, and friends.
Albritten's Funeral Service is in charge of arrangements.
Dawson, GA 39842
(229) 995-5895
www.albrittensfuneralservice.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.