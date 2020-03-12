Rochester, NY
Edward Jones
 Mr. Edward Jones, 61, passed away at home in Rochester, NY, on Saturday, February 29, 2020. His funeral service will be held on Saturday, March 14, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. at Virgil Chapel A.M.E. Church in Coleman, GA. Reverend James Martin will deliver the eulogy, and interment will follow at New Hope Baptist Church Cemetery in Coleman, GA.
Mr. Jones will be sadly missed by his sisters, Lula Smith (Wallace), Sandy Jones (Bruce), and Verlene McFolley, all of Coleman, GA, & Anita Jones (Ronnie) of Cuthbert, GA, a sister-in-law, Betty Jones; his brothers, Eddie Jones, Harvey Jones and Shon Jones, all of Rochester, NY, and Hurder Jones of Philadelphia, PA, his aunt, Vanita Walker (Scott) of Coleman, GA; uncles, Arthur Martin of Coleman, GA, and James Martin of Blakely, GA, a special friend, Gussie Crank of Rochester, NY, and a host of nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews, cousins, and friends.
Albritten's Funeral Service is in charge of arrangements.
Dawson, GA 39842
(229) 995-5895
www.albrittensfuneralservice.com
