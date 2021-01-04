Edward Lee McDaniel, 92, of Camilla, died Monday, January 4, 2021.
Due to Covid concerns, the family will have a private funeral service at Floral Memory Gardens.
Mr. McDaniel was born in Albany. He was a Marine Corps Veteran and graduated from Emory University. He was a lifelong Braves baseball fan.
Mr. McDaniel is survived by his three children: Carol Lynn Everson, Camilla, Terry Lee McDaniel, Camilla, Melissa Dawn Schubert, Leesburg; grandchildren: Ashley Bynum, Camilla, Patrick Lee Schubert, Leesburg; great grandchildren: Carleigh Bynum, Jace Bynum, and Grace Schubert.
