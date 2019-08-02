Mr. Edward Miller Jr., 71 of Albany, entered into eternal rest on Sunday, July 28, 2019 at Memorial Health University Medical Center in Savannah, GA.
Homegoing Services will be conducted, Saturday, August 3, 2019, at 12:00 Noon at Mt. Zion Baptist Church, 901 South Westover Blvd. Dr. Daniel Simmons will officiate. Interment will follow in Floral Memory Gardens, 120 Old Pretoria Road. Visitation will be held on today, Friday, August 2, 2019, from 9:00AM until 8:30PM in the Doertha H. Payne Chapel at funeral home with the family being present from 5:30PM until 6:30PM. The family will receive friends at 3224 Pinyon Drive.
M. L. King Funeral Directors is in charge of arrangements.
