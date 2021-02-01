Edwin "Ed" B. Rouse, 72, of Albany, died Sunday, January 31, 2021 at Emory University Hospital.
His memorial service will be Thursday 11 AM at Sherwood Baptist Church. Rev. John Spencer and Rev. Charlie Rouse will officiate. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the memorial service in the Atrium at Sherwood. The family ask that you wear a fishing shirt in honor of Mr. Ed.
Born and raised in Albany, Mr. Rouse was retired form Lee County Sherriff's Department as a Detention Officer and had previously worked for Dub Cone Shoes. He was an avid fisherman, a member of Sherwood Baptist Church and a veteran of the U. S. Air Force.
Survivors include his wife Ann Rouse, Albany, daughter, Jennifer Bacon (Todd), Albany, sons, Michael Rouse, Albany, Paul Rouse (Heather), Lee County, grandchildren, Jordan Rouse (Emily), Matthew Rouse, Jaylee Rouse, Corbin Rouse and his great granddaughters, Eva Rouse and Freyja Rouse.
In lieu of flowers please make memorials to Meet the Need, C/O Sherwood Baptist Church, 2201 Whispering Pines Rd, Albany, GA 31707.
