Elaine Holden Lillis, 82, of Albany, GA died Thursday, April 8, 2021 at her residence. Funeral services will be held Wednesday, April 14, 2021 at 1:00 PM at Mathews Funeral Home. Billy Lillis will officiate.
Mrs. Lillis was born at home in Colquitt County, GA to William and Lillie Burch Holden. She came to the Albany area in 1964. In addition to being a loving wife and mother, she worked as the bookkeeper and office manager at the family business, Carpet World.
She loved baseball, was a great statistician and The Atlanta Braves where her team. Mrs. Lillis was a member of Amazing Grace Baptist Church and served as the Chaplain for the Loyal Order of the Elks Ladies Auxiliary. She was preceded in death by her husband, Dennis Edward Lillis, Sr., a son, Dennis E. Lillis, Jr., a daughter, Cindy Lillis Collins, and siblings, J.W. Holden, and Yvonne Thurman.
Survivors include her son, Billy Lillis and wife Karen of Albany, GA, Cathy Lillis, Angel Wilbanks and husband Mike and a sister, Laverne McDonald and husband Gerry, all of Leesburg, GA, a brother John Dennis Holden and wife Margaret of Fernandina Beach, FL, twelve grandchildren, and twelve great-grandchildren.
The family will receive friends on Tuesday, April 13, 2021 from 6:00 PM until 8:00 PM at Mathews Funeral Home.
Those desiring may make memorial donations in memory of Catherine Elaine Lillis to Shriners Hospitals For Children c/o the transportation fund at Hasan Shriners, 1822 Palmyra Road, Albany, GA, 31701.
