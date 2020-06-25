The virtuous Mrs. Elaine Balfour-Whitlock of Albany, Georgia slipped away on Saturday, June 20, 2020 at Piedmont Newton Hospital in Covington, Georgia. She was the wife of Henry J. Whitlock, Jr., who was the love of her life and they shared 52 years of marriage together. Elaine was born in Cleveland, Ohio to the late Mose Balfour and Clara Reed on May 15, 1949. She graduated East High School Class of 1968. she was employed by Miller Brewing Company for 25 years until she retired. Elaine was a long time member of St Paul Baptist Church in Albany, Georgia until her health failed. She was preceded in death by a son Joel Whitlock and a grandchild Alexis Whitlock. She leaves to mourn Henry J. Whitlock her loving husband, children Alisa (Darryl) West, (Covington, GA), Henry J. Whitlock, III (OH); Michelle Hicks (FL), Doryn Whitlock (Joyce); grandchildren: Loreal Watts, Henry J. Whitlock, IV, Langston Whitlock, Layla Whitlock, Semaj Whitlock. Elaine leaves behind 2 sisters and 3 brothers; Brenda Merritt (OH), Darnell Johnson (NC), Ronald Balfour (OH) Douglas Balfour (OH) and Michael Balfour (OH). In addition to numerous and countless family, friends and neighbors. Graveside Services will be held at 11:00 AM on Friday, June 26, 2020 in Floral Memory Gardens 120 Old Pretoria Road Albany, Georgia. Due to Corvid-19 please adhere to protocol.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Obituaries newsletter
Get the latest obituaries delivered to your inbox every weekday morning.
Tags
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Obituaries newsletter
Get the latest obituaries delivered to your inbox every weekday morning.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
- People planning to get married can check if their partner has a history of domestic violence on new Chinese database
- Wrongly arrested Black man sues a Georgia city and police officers for excessive force and injury
- YouTube influencer Jenna Marbles quits her channel after blackface backlash
- Coronavirus pandemic: Updates from around the world
Latest e-Edition
Most Popular
Articles
- Albany's Little Red Dog House specialty gets wide acclaim
- Nurses file COVID-based lawsuit against Athens hospital
- An 8-year-old girl, her mother and her grandfather drown in their new home's swimming pool
- Ward IV Albany City Commissioner Chad Warbington looking at 'downzoning' neighborhood
- 'No justice, no peace. No racist police'
- A restaurant denied service to a Black boy for his clothes, but video shows a White boy, dressed similarly, was allowed
- Weekend Juneteenth participants encouraged by community response in Southwest Georgia
- Georgia nephew of famed prison escapees keeps their story alive decades later
- Albany Tech students can apply for housing near Albany State campus
- Chehaw joins RiverQuarium, Thronateeska to form Artesian Alliance
Images
Videos
Newspaper Ads
-
drbestdental said:How does this help the ones who have applied for unemployment back at the beginning of all of this and have YET to have their application fina…
-
FormerNativeAlbanian said:Oh look, a Republican who's opinion will only change once it personally affects him. Don't worry David. COVID will make it down to Ellaville e…
-
FormerNativeAlbanian said:
My favorite part of the bible is when god gave everyone free will and then drowned them for not acting the way he wanted them to.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.