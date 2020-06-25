The virtuous Mrs. Elaine Balfour-Whitlock of Albany, Georgia slipped away on Saturday, June 20, 2020 at Piedmont Newton Hospital in Covington, Georgia. She was the wife of Henry J. Whitlock, Jr., who was the love of her life and they shared 52 years of marriage together. Elaine was born in Cleveland, Ohio to the late Mose Balfour and Clara Reed on May 15, 1949. She graduated East High School Class of 1968. she was employed by Miller Brewing Company for 25 years until she retired. Elaine was a long time member of St Paul Baptist Church in Albany, Georgia until her health failed. She was preceded in death by a son Joel Whitlock and a grandchild Alexis Whitlock. She leaves to mourn Henry J. Whitlock her loving husband, children Alisa (Darryl) West, (Covington, GA), Henry J. Whitlock, III (OH); Michelle Hicks (FL), Doryn Whitlock (Joyce); grandchildren: Loreal Watts, Henry J. Whitlock, IV, Langston Whitlock, Layla Whitlock, Semaj Whitlock. Elaine leaves behind 2 sisters and 3 brothers; Brenda Merritt (OH), Darnell Johnson (NC), Ronald Balfour (OH) Douglas Balfour (OH) and Michael Balfour (OH). In addition to numerous and countless family, friends and neighbors. Graveside Services will be held at 11:00 AM on Friday, June 26, 2020 in Floral Memory Gardens 120 Old Pretoria Road Albany, Georgia. Due to Corvid-19 please adhere to protocol.

