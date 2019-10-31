Elease Vanzant Glover, 90, of Leesburg, GA died Tuesday, October 29, 2019 at her residence. Graveside funeral services will be conducted Friday, Nov. 1, 2019 at 3:00 p.m. at Leesburg Cemetery. Rev. Stan Glass will officiate.
Born in Ashburn, GA, Mrs. Glover was educated in the Turner Co. school system and after marriage became a military wife. She was a homemaker and attended Life Christian Center International Church. She was preceded in death by her husband, Jesse E. Glover, Sr., and a grandson, Gabriel Rogers.
Survivors include her son, Jesse E. Glover, Jr. (Katrina), Lee Co., GA, a daughter, Judy LaClair, Winder, GA, grandchildren, Shaun Glover, Christina Glover, Amanda LeBlanc, Cortney Hand and great-grandchildren, Corey Rogers, Jonathan Hand, Wesley King, Avery Hurley, Wyatt Hurley, Kayla Amoto, Katana Glover, Draegan Glover and Anastasia Glover.
In lieu of flowers those desiring may make memorials in memory of Elease Vanzant Glover to Affinis Hospice, 507 N. Jefferson St., Albany, GA, 31701.
The family will receive friends Thursday from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at Mathews Funeral Home.
