Elizabeth Ann Morrow

Elizabeth Ann Morrow, age 82, of Jefferson passed away Saturday, October 23, 2021. Mrs. Morrow was a member of White Plains Baptist Church and the M&M Group. She was born the first of five children to Avis and Vera Goodman on June 9, 1939. She loved gospel and piano music, flowers, cooking and taking trips to the mountains.Elizabeth was retired from the Lee County School System and the Georgia Department of Corrections where she provided her skills as an excellent cook in food services. Survivors include her husband of 64 years, Wayne Morrow; sons Timothy Morrow and wife Olesya of Braselton; Michael Morrow and wife Ashley of Jefferson; daughter Catherine Elizabeth (Beth) Martin of Lafayette; brothers James Goodman of Chula; Ray Goodman of Omega; sister Linda Bryant and husband James of Chula; 7 grandchildren; 14 great grandchildren and a host of other relatives. She was predeceased by her parents; brother, Raymond Goodman; son-in-law, Lavon Martin; and sister-in-law, Patricia Goodman. Funeral services will be held 4:00 pm Wednesday, October 27, 2021 at White Plains Baptist Church. Rev. Carey Pittman and Rev. Roger Akers will be officiating. Interment to follow at the church cemetery. The family will receive friends 2:00 pm to 4:00 pm Wednesday, October 27, 2021 at the church. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to the Northeast Georgia Medical Center Hospice in memory of Elizabeth Morrow, https://www.nghs.com/hospice/, 770-219-8888. Funeral arrangements by Lawson Funeral Home, 4532 Hwy 53, Hoschton, GA, 30548, www.lawsonfuneralhome.org, 706-654-0966.

Tags

