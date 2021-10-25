Elizabeth Ann Morrow, age 82, of Jefferson passed away Saturday, October 23, 2021. Mrs. Morrow was a member of White Plains Baptist Church and the M&M Group. She was born the first of five children to Avis and Vera Goodman on June 9, 1939. She loved gospel and piano music, flowers, cooking and taking trips to the mountains.Elizabeth was retired from the Lee County School System and the Georgia Department of Corrections where she provided her skills as an excellent cook in food services. Survivors include her husband of 64 years, Wayne Morrow; sons Timothy Morrow and wife Olesya of Braselton; Michael Morrow and wife Ashley of Jefferson; daughter Catherine Elizabeth (Beth) Martin of Lafayette; brothers James Goodman of Chula; Ray Goodman of Omega; sister Linda Bryant and husband James of Chula; 7 grandchildren; 14 great grandchildren and a host of other relatives. She was predeceased by her parents; brother, Raymond Goodman; son-in-law, Lavon Martin; and sister-in-law, Patricia Goodman. Funeral services will be held 4:00 pm Wednesday, October 27, 2021 at White Plains Baptist Church. Rev. Carey Pittman and Rev. Roger Akers will be officiating. Interment to follow at the church cemetery. The family will receive friends 2:00 pm to 4:00 pm Wednesday, October 27, 2021 at the church. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to the Northeast Georgia Medical Center Hospice in memory of Elizabeth Morrow, https://www.nghs.com/hospice/, 770-219-8888. Funeral arrangements by Lawson Funeral Home, 4532 Hwy 53, Hoschton, GA, 30548, www.lawsonfuneralhome.org, 706-654-0966.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Obituaries newsletter
Get the latest obituaries delivered to your inbox every weekday morning.
Tags
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
- A decades-old cold case of abandoned infant remains has been solved using DNA evidence. Now a North Carolina couple is charged with a felony
- As Kyle Rittenhouse's trial nears, the judge and prosecutor debate use of the term 'victim' during court proceedings
- California police officer convicted of firearm assault in 2018 death of a Black man, but jury deadlocked on manslaughter charge
- Myanmar's Aung San Suu Kyi testifies in court but a gag order prevents her defense from being made public
Part time position available with the City of Leesburg Pu…
Use Happy Jack® Kennel Dip as an area spray to control fl…
Most Popular
Articles
- Dougherty downs Monroe to clinch state playoff berth
- Albany Police Department officer charged following GBI investigation
- Albany State retires No. 33 jersey of legendary Antonio Leroy
- RECIPE: Applesauce Cinnamon Muffins
- Sumter County Middle wins shootout with Lee County Middle East for Deep South title
- More Americans now eligible to receive COVID-19 booster shots
- Lee County football wins fifth straight region championship
- Biological, sorority sisters also share bond of cancer
- Okefenokee Swamp Park plans 75th anniversary celebration
- Eugene Barber, Jr.
Images
Videos
Collections
- PHOTOS: Lee County Middle School East vs. Sumter County Middle School, Deep South Finals
- PHOTOS: Dougherty vs. Monroe Football
- PHOTOS: Albany State University football defeats Savannah State on Senior Day
- PHOTOS: Albany State football shuts out Savannah State
- PHOTOS: Take a photo tour of Pelham, Georgia with the Albany Herald
- PHOTOS: 43rd annual Sunbelt Ag Expo in Moultrie
- History of vaccine mandates in the US
- PHOTOS: Take a photo tour of Panama City Beach with the Albany Herald
- 30 famous people you might not know were college athletes
- Notable new words coined the year you were born
Newspaper Ads
-
jdsumner31707 said:
A tale of two great leaders. Thanks Dr. Mosely for your service to this community and its children.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.