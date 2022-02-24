The family of Nona Elizabeth (Beth) Davis Belflower announces her death on February 19, 2022, at the age of 82. She was born March 22, 1939, in Cordele, Georgia, to Robert H. and Violet Webb Davis. She is preceded in death by her parents and her brother Robert (Bob) Davis. Beth is survived by her husband of 60 years Estol R. Belflower, sister Sidney Lee Davis Kimbrough, sister-in-law Janet Belflower Hegenderfer (Don), and numerous nieces and nephews.
Beth grew up in South Georgia and graduated from Albany (GA) High School in 1957. She earned her undergraduate degree from Oglethorpe University in 1961. Immediately following her college graduation, she married Estol Belflower and joined him in Augusta. They lived there until Estol received his Medical Degree from the Medical College of Georgia. Their next move was to Alaska with the United States Air Force. After completion of Estol's tour of duty, they remained in Alaska for 50 years.
Beth began her career as a librarian at Elmendorf Air Force Base in Anchorage, Alaska in 1966. Upon their move to Juneau, Estol practiced radiology, and Beth was employed for 17 years at the Juneau-Douglas High School, retiring in 1989. She was an active member of Chapel by the Lake in Juneau and volunteered in the church library for 23 years.
Since both Estol and Beth were avid birders, it was only natural for her to volunteer at the Juneau Raptor Center and promote enthusiasm among young birders in the community. Their love of flying took them to many interesting points, often remote, throughout Alaska and the Lower 48 Piper Super Cub.
A celebration of Beth's life will be announced at a later date. Contributions in her memory may be made to the Boys and Girls Club, P.O. Box 688, Quitman, Georgia 31643.
Maxwell-Purvis Funeral Home in Quitman, Georgia is in charge of arrangements.
