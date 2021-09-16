Elizabeth "Betty" C. Ellis

In the early morning hours of Friday, September 17, 2021, Betty C. Ellis joined her beloved husband, Lamar Brannan Ellis, sons, Lamar Ellis, Jr. and Thomas Ellis, parents, Daniel and Anna May Carmen, five brothers, and five sisters, including her twin sister, in Heaven. She was 97 years old.
Betty was born in Linwood, New Jersey on April 17, 1924. She married Mr. Ellis at a young age and went to work in Civil Service until they began starting a family. Betty then dedicated her life to raising her children, serving her husband and making a home full of love and the Lord's Word. She had a deep and abiding faith in her Savior, Jesus Christ, and was a longtime, faithful member of Westside Baptist Church. Betty was blessed with a beautiful family and loved nothing more than doting on her grandchildren and great-grandchildren at all times. Her continuously kind heart and willingness to help anyone will be remembered by everyone who knew her.
Those left to cherish her memory are her loving children, Robert "Bobby" Ellis (Holli) of Warner Robins and Betty Ann Temples of Albany; daughter-in-law, Donna Ellis Burrell; and several adoring grand and great-grandchildren.
Betty's family will have a memorial gathering at The Farmhouse at McCullough Funeral Home, at a later time.
McCullough Funeral Home and Crematory has the privilege of being entrusted with these arrangements.
To plant a tree in memory of Elizabeth Ellis as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
