Elizabeth "Betty" Jean Bailey
Aug 13, 2021

Elizabeth "Betty" Jean Bailey
Americus, GA
Elizabeth "Betty" Jean Bailey, 98, of Americus, GA died 8/13/2021 in Americus, GA, Kimbrell-Stern Funeral Directors is in charge of arrangements. 