Elizabeth "Betty" Jean Bailey

. Mrs. Elizabeth "Betty" Jean Bailey of Americus went to be with her Lord and Savior on Friday August 13, 2021, at Magnolia Manor Health and Rehab in Americus. A graveside funeral service will be held Saturday August 21st, at Crown Hill Cemetery. Rev. Tommy Lowery will be officiating.

Born in Marion, Indiana, Mrs. Bailey was the daughter of Joseph and Pauline Wesco. In 1941 she met and married her husband, Russell Bailey. She was a wife, homemaker, Mother, and later in life, worked at Anderson Federal Savings and Loan in Anderson. She and her husband retired and moved to Florida in 1978. In 1990 they moved to Albany to be closer to family, and attended First United Methodist Church and First Christian Church.

Mom always had a smile for everyone, loved listening to music (Don Ho was a favorite), was a great cook (known for her fried chicken), loved flowers, always had her bible by her chair, and was happy to see everyone who came to her door.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Russell Bailey; a brother Charles Wesco; and a sister Carole Listenfelt.

Survivors include her daughter, Judy Sherman, and her husband Dennis, of Lee County; a son, Phil Bailey, and his wife Carol, of Puerto Vallarta, Mexico; four grandchildren; Dennis Sherman Jr. and his wife, Valera, of Abilene, TX; Laurie Beaty and her husband, Scott, of Leipsic, OH; Ellen Phelps and her husband, Chuck, of Lee County; Abby Slattery and her husband Don, of Terrell County; eight great-grandchildren; eight great-great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to First United Methodist Church, 307 Flint Ave., Albany, GA 31701.

