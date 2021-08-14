...FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM CDT /8 PM EDT/ THIS
EVENING THROUGH TUESDAY AFTERNOON...
The Flash Flood Watch continues for
* Portions of southeast Alabama, Florida and southwest Georgia,
including the following areas, in southeast Alabama, Coffee, Dale,
Geneva, Henry and Houston. In Florida, Calhoun, Central Walton,
Coastal Bay, Coastal Franklin, Coastal Gulf, Coastal Wakulla,
Gadsden, Holmes, Inland Bay, Inland Franklin, Inland Gulf, Inland
Wakulla, Jackson, Leon, Liberty, North Walton, South Walton and
Washington. In southwest Georgia, Baker, Calhoun, Clay, Decatur,
Dougherty, Early, Grady, Lee, Miller, Mitchell, Quitman, Randolph,
Seminole and Terrell.
* From 7 PM CDT /8 PM EDT/ this evening through Tuesday afternoon.
* As Fred moves through the region, heavy rainfall is expected along
and east of its track. Rainfall amounts for the eastern panhandle
are expected to range from 4 to 8 inches with locally higher
amounts of 12 inches possible. For southeast Alabama and southwest
Georgia, rainfall amounts of 3 to 5 inches are expected with
locally higher totals in a short period of time. These amounts may
lead to areas of flash flooding.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.
&&
. Mrs. Elizabeth "Betty" Jean Bailey of Americus went to be with her Lord and Savior on Friday August 13, 2021, at Magnolia Manor Health and Rehab in Americus. A graveside funeral service will be held Saturday August 21st, at Crown Hill Cemetery. Rev. Tommy Lowery will be officiating.
Born in Marion, Indiana, Mrs. Bailey was the daughter of Joseph and Pauline Wesco. In 1941 she met and married her husband, Russell Bailey. She was a wife, homemaker, Mother, and later in life, worked at Anderson Federal Savings and Loan in Anderson. She and her husband retired and moved to Florida in 1978. In 1990 they moved to Albany to be closer to family, and attended First United Methodist Church and First Christian Church.
Mom always had a smile for everyone, loved listening to music (Don Ho was a favorite), was a great cook (known for her fried chicken), loved flowers, always had her bible by her chair, and was happy to see everyone who came to her door.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Russell Bailey; a brother Charles Wesco; and a sister Carole Listenfelt.
Survivors include her daughter, Judy Sherman, and her husband Dennis, of Lee County; a son, Phil Bailey, and his wife Carol, of Puerto Vallarta, Mexico; four grandchildren; Dennis Sherman Jr. and his wife, Valera, of Abilene, TX; Laurie Beaty and her husband, Scott, of Leipsic, OH; Ellen Phelps and her husband, Chuck, of Lee County; Abby Slattery and her husband Don, of Terrell County; eight great-grandchildren; eight great-great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to First United Methodist Church, 307 Flint Ave., Albany, GA 31701.
