Elizabeth "Betty" Mears Parker, 90, of Bainbridge, GA, passed away Saturday, September 11, 2021.
The memorial service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday, September 14, 2021, at First United Methodist Church with Rev. Melissa Traver officiating. A private graveside service will be held at Oak City Cemetery.
The family will receive friends immediately following the service. Online visitors may sign the guest register at www.bryantfuneralga.com. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Music Ministry at First United Methodist Church, PO Box 541, Bainbridge, GA 39818.
Elizabeth Moultrop Mears was born May 11, 1931 in Chicago, IL, the daughter of Robert Moultrop Sr. & Doris Fay Mears. Betty lived in Albany for a number of years, moving to Bainbridge in 1996. She retired from Dougherty County Board of Education. Betty was a member of First United Methodist Church.
Betty was kind and quick. She had a dry sense of humor and often "sounded off" having no idea why her audience was giggling. She enjoyed talking with people, especially if they were "her people", and didn't mind agreeing to disagree. Betty rarely compromised her own opinions on things. Music set her soul at peace. She found serving others with her knitting and crochet projects filled a need for both the receiver and herself. Betty loved children and dogs and the order depended on the child.
Survivors include her children, Bruce & Virginia Dorminy of Albany, GA and Pamela & Frank Flowers of Bainbridge, GA; her grandchildren, Lynn & Russell Gray, Heather Dozier, Grayson & Kacie Flowers, and Brice Flowers; her seven great-grandchildren; and her brother, Norman Mears and his wife, Vickie, of North Carolina. In addition to her parents, Betty was preceded in death by her husband, Hunter B. Parker; her children, Karen Gargel and Delvin Dorminy; and her brother, Robert M. Mears, Jr.
Bryant Funeral Home, located at 105 N. Florida Street, is assisting the family with arrangements. (229-246-3321)
