Elizabeth "Betty" Waters
Albany, Ga.
Elizabeth June Waters
Mrs. Elizabeth "Betty" June Waters, 82, of Albany, passed to heaven into Jesus' welcoming arms and God's care on May 23, 2020.
Born June 25, 1937, in Dodgeville, WI, Mrs. Waters was the daughter of the late Fred and Gladys Haldeman. She was a lifelong resident of Dougherty County and possessed a great love of nature, flowers, and animals. Mrs. Waters was a wonderful mother and spent many years caring for her family as a homemaker and provider. She was especially proud of her only grandson Jarrod, who she called her "special ray of sunshine".
Over the years, Mrs. Waters rescued and cared for many dogs and cats that brought her much joy. She also took pleasure working with her beautiful daylilies that she grew in her garden. A loving mother, sister, grandmother, and friend, she will be greatly missed by all who had the honor of knowing her.
Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, William "Bill" R. Waters and sons, Steve and Michael Waters.
Survivors include her son, Terry Waters and his wife Barbara of Dacula, GA; grandson, Jarrod Waters of Dacula, GA; siblings, Bernie Haldeman, Jr. of Tifton, GA; and Ruth Stanfield of Wilmington, DE; several nieces, nephews, and extended family.
Mrs. Waters will lie in state on Thursday, May 28, 2020, at Hall & Hall Funeral Home from 9:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m. Friends are welcome to visit throughout the day. A graveside funeral service will be conducted at 2:00 p.m., Friday, May 29, 2020, at Riverside Cemetery with Rev. Terry Siniard officiating.
Those who so desire may make a memorial donation in memory of Mrs. Betty Waters to "Best Friends Humane Society of Worth County" located at 787 Ephesus Church Road, Poulan, GA 31781.
Hall & Hall Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Albany, GA
(229) 883-3864
www.hallandhallfh.com
To send flowers to the family of Elizabeth "Betty" Waters, please visit Tribute Store.

Support Local Journalism

Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by subscribing or making a contribution today.

Service information

May 28
Visitation
Thursday, May 28, 2020
9:00AM-5:00PM
Hall & Hall Funeral Home
324 S Mock Rd.,
Albany, GA 31705
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Visitation begins.
May 29
Graveside
Friday, May 29, 2020
2:00PM
Riverside Cemetery
220 Cotton Ave.
Albany, GA 31701
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Graveside begins.

Tags

Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of sympathy...

By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.