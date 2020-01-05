Elizabeth Gaines (Griffin)
on 1/1/2020. Mrs. Elizabeth Gaines, 79, of Albany, Georgia departed this life Wednesday, January 1, 2020 at Medical Center Navicent Health, Macon, Georgia. Funeral services will be held Sunday, January 5, 2020 at 2:00 P.M. from the Second Mt Zion Baptist Church, 1010 Old Pretoria Road, Albany, Georgia. Rev. Dr. Theodus Drake, Jr.is the pastor and will provide the eulogy. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. Her remains will lie in state at the church Sunday from 1:00 P.M. until the service hour. The family will receive relatives and friends at 901 West Gordon Avenue, Albany, Georgia. Meadows Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. You may sign the guestbook or send condolences to the family by visiting Meadows' website at www.meadowsofalbany.com
