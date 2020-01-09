Elizabeth Moore Manley
Albany, GA
Elizabeth Judy Manley
Elizabeth Moore Judy Manley, 91, of Albany, GA died Monday, January 6, 2020 at her residence. Funeral services will be conducted Friday, January 10, 2020 at 3:00 p.m. at Mathews Funeral Home. Rev. Carl Dunn will officiate. Interment will follow in Floral Memory Gardens Cemetery.
Born in Newton, GA, Mrs. Manley had resided in Albany, GA all of her adult life. She was retired from MCLB and a charter member of Radium Springs Baptist Church and a member of Tony's Gym for over thirty years. She was preceded in death by her parents, John Moore and Stella Jones Moore, her husband, Billy Lee Manley and a son, John "Pat" Judy.
Survivors include a daughter, Peggy Reitz, Albany, GA, sons, David Judy, Albany, GA, Doug Judy (Ginger), Mexico Beach, FL, Perry Judy (Diane), Leesburg, GA and Todd Judy (Marsha), Tifton, GA, brothers, Huey Moore (Nina), Texas, Herman Moore, Columbus, GA, Jimmy Moore, Albany, GA, sisters, Edith Powell and Polly Gay both of Tallahassee, FL., seventeen grandchildren, twenty three great-grandchildren and five great-great-grandchildren.
The family will receive friends Friday, January 10, 2020 from 2:00 p.m. until the funeral hour at Mathews Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers those desiring may make memorials in memory of Elizabeth Moore Judy Manley to the Albany Humane Society, 1705 W. Oakridge Dr., Albany, GA, 31707 or Alzheimer's Association, 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago, IL, 60601.
Service information

Jan 10
Visitation
Friday, January 10, 2020
2:00PM-3:00PM
Mathews Funeral Home
3206 Gillionville Rd
Albany, GA 31721
Jan 10
Funeral Service
Friday, January 10, 2020
3:00PM
Mathews Funeral Home
3206 Gillionville Rd
Albany, GA 31721
