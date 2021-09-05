Elizabeth "Betty" Carter Morris, 85, of Dawson passed away Sunday, Sept. 5, 2021, at the Phoebe Sumter Medical Center in Americus, Ga. Graveside funeral services will be conducted at 10:00 AM on Wednesday, Sept. 8, 2021, in the Cuthbert Eastview Cemetery with the Rev. Tim Olds officiating.
Mrs. Morris was born Nov. 1, 1935, in Cuthbert the daughter of the late Willie Edd and Doris Horton Carter. She retired after 30 years as a bookkeeper for Watkins Lumber Co. She was a member of the National Historic Society, the Dawson Presbyterian Church and the Women of the Presbyterian Church. She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband, Marion Morris.
Survivors include a daughter, Lisa (Jason) Pate of Dawson Ga. and a son, Brian Keith Morris of Dawson, 2 grandchildren, Leland Morris and Sara (Stephen) M. Brown, a great granddaughter, Bentley Brown and 2 brothers, Melvin (Lorraine) Carter of Albany, Ga. and Harold (Claudette) Carter of Coleman, Ga.
The family will receive friends from 6:00 until 7:00 PM Tuesday Sept. 7, 2021, at Lunsford Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers please make donations to the Phoebe Cancer Center General Funds.
Whether it was checking out the animals at Chehaw, going for a boat ride on local waterways, enjoying a family picnic, bouncing and sliding into a pool of water, enjoying a splash pad or hauling in a few fish, southwest Georgians took full advantage of the Labor Day holiday Monday to get in … Click for more.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.