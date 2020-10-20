Elizabeth "Liz" Ross Marler, 76, of Albany died Tuesday, October 20, 2020 at her residence.
Her funeral service will be Saturday 11 AM at Mathews Funeral Home with interment at 3 PM in Friendship Cemetery in Donalsonville.
A native of Donalsonville, Ms. Marler had lived in Albany since 1973 and was a retired legal secretary with Moore, Clark, DuVall and Rodgers. She was a member and past president of the Georgia Association of Legal Secretaries, loved spending time with her family, her grandchildren and taking occasional trips to the casino.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Walter L. Ross, Sr. and Mavis Jarvis Ross Biven, sister, Jean Long and a brother, Walter L. Ross, Jr.
Survivors include her children, Gregory Marler, North Carolina, Keith Marler (fiancée, Cari Cabral), Winter Haven, FL, Celina McFather (John), Rome, GA, grandchildren, Brook Anderson, Jordan McFather, Jayma Marler, Skyler Marler, Christian McFather, Charity McFather, Cassie McFather, great grandchildren Jayden and Colten, brother, George Ross, Albany and a sister, Janie Barnes, Laurel Hill, FL, Aunt Elizabeth (Betty) Jarvis Kirby, and extended family Verdie Bullock as well as numerous other close relations.
The family will receive friends Saturday 10 to 11 AM at Mathews Funeral Home.
To sign our online registry, or to send condolences to the family, you may visit Mathews' website at www.mathewsfuneralhome.com.
