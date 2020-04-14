Elizabeth Sterling, 95, of Albany, died Friday, April 10, 2020 at Dawson Health and Rehabilitation in Dawson, GA.
Her funeral service will be at 11 AM on Wednesday, April 15, 2020 at the graveside at Crown Hill Cemetery. The Rev. Ray Leverault will officiate.
Mrs. Sterling was born January 2, 1925 in Cobb Island, Maryland and moved to Albany in 1951. She and her husband moved to Titusville, FL in 1994, and she moved back to Albany following her husband's death in 2004. Mrs. Sterling retired from Bellsouth where she worked as an operator, and was a homemaker. She was a member of St. Teresa's Catholic Church since 1952. She was active in Girl Scouts and enjoyed gardening, camping and traveling in their RV, fishing, sewing, playing bridge, and reading. Mrs. Sterling was preceded in death by her husband of 54 years, Milton Sterling, a brother, John F. Lorence, Jr., and a sister, Margaret Ramage.
Mrs. Sterling is survived by her daughter: Sandra Sterling, Opelika, AL; her son: Calvin Sterling (Doreen), Leesburg, GA; grandson: Drew Sterling (Kelli), Leesburg, GA; great grandchildren: Teagan Sterling, Cason Sterling, and Bailey Sterling, all of Leesburg, GA.
Memorials can be made to St. Teresa's Catholic Church, 421 Edgewood Ln., Albany, GA 31707, or to the Pregnancy Resource Center, 173 Peach Ave., Leesburg, GA 31763.
You may sign the online guestbook at www.kimbrellstern.com.
Kimbrell-Stern, Inc.
Albany, GA
229-883-4152
