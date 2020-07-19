Mrs. Elizabeth Story "Beth" Mullis, 78, of Sylvester died Friday July 17, 2020 at Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital. The graveside service will be held at 11:00 AM on Monday July 20, 2020 at Hillcrest Cemetery. The Rev. Donnie Duncan will officiate. Mrs. Mullis was born on May 6, 1942 in Albany, GA to the late, James L. and Helen Ann Davis Story. She retired from the Worth County Board of Education as a Teacher after many years of service. Mrs. Mullis was a very active and devoted member of First Baptist in Church in Sylvester and the W.M.U. Sunday School Class. She enjoyed working with her flowers but most importantly she loved spending time with her friends and family. Survivors include her children, James Mullis (Renee') of Cornelia, Ga., Darrell Mullis (Jenny) of Adrian, Ga.; grandchildren, Alisha Harpe (Coy), Brooke Sheppard (Justin), Tyler Mullis (Olivia), Kristen Mullis (Jared Hughes), Alyson Davis (Zachary) and John Henry Mullis; 8 great grandchildren; brother, Dr. James L. Story, Jr.(Carolyn) sister, Claire Story Miller (Frank, Sr.) In addition to her parents, Mrs. Mullis was preceded in death by her husband, Rayford "Ray" Mullis on March 12, 2020; daughter, Laura L. Mullis on March 25, 1986 and a granddaughter-in-law, Macy Purvis Mullis. For those desiring memorials may be made to the W.M.U. First Baptist Church P.O.B. 309 Sylvester, GA. 31791 Please sign our online guest registry at www.banksfh.com. Banks Funeral Home in Sylvester is in charge of arrangements.
