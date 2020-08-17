Elizabeth Stracke

ALBANY - "Elizabeth" Nettie Hall Stracke, 91, of Albany passed away Sunday, August 16, 2020, at Wynfield Park Health and Rehab in Albany. Her funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, August 20, 2020, at Lenox Cemetery, where she will be laid to rest. The Rev. Joseph L. Crumley will officiate.
Born October 23, 1928 in Worth County, Mrs. Stracke was the daughter of the late Eldon Hall and Rebecca Hall. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Ralph Eugene Stracke; two brothers, Bill Hall and James Hall; and one granddaughter, Casey Stracke. She was a homemaker.
Mrs. Stracke is survived by two sons and one daughter-in-law, Ricky Stracke and Verna Davis of Albany and Vince Lee Stracke of Tifton; two sisters, Marjorie Miller of Albany and Lucille Roberts of Gray; and one granddaughter, Kimberly Stracke of Yakima, Washington.
You may offer condolences to the family at the online guest registry at www.bowen-donaldson.com. Services for the Stracke family are under the care and direction of Bowen-Donaldson Home for Funerals.
