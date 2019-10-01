Elizabeth Laurette Aycock Strickland, 91, of Shellman, GA passed away on Monday, September 30, 2019 in the Joe-Anne Burgin Nursing Home. Graveside funeral services will be conducted on Thursday, October 3, 2019 at 11:00 AM in Morgan, GA Methodist Cemetery with Rev. Jackie Williams officiating.
Mrs. Strickland was born on October 17, 1927 in Morgan the daughter of the late Irvin and Fannie Avera Aycock. She was a Homemaker and a member of the New Light Freewill Baptist Church. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Lucious Sherman Strickland, a son, Wesley B. (Sonny) Commander, III, a grandson, Tony McCook and a great grandson, Rael Favela.
Survivors include 3 daughters, Patricia (John) Duke, Brenda Smith and Joyce Commander all of Shellman, 8 grandchildren, 8 great grandchildren and 3 great great grandchildren.
The family will receive friends on Wednesday from 6:00 until 8:00 PM at the funeral home.
LUNSFORD FUNERAL HOME
CUTHBERT, GA 229/732-2148
