Elizabeth "Betty" Griffin Tankersley, 87, of Albany, GA passed away Saturday, September 14, 2019 at Wynfield Park Health and Rehabilitation. Funeral services will be conducted on Thursday at 2:00 p.m. at Byne Memorial Baptist Church. Rev. Tommy Lowery and Dr. Duane Logsdon will officiate. Interment will follow at Crown Hill Cemetery.
Elizabeth was born September 17, 1931 in Richmond County, GA to the late Marion and Myrtis Griffin. Her father passed away before she was a year old and Elizabeth and her mother lived several years with Marion's brother Paul and his wife Katie before Myrtis remarried.
Elizabeth taught Sunday School for many years at Byne Memorial Baptist Church. She was an administrative assistant for the First Christian Church, now known as Westover Community Church of Albany, for forty four years, and retired in 2012.
Survivors include her husband of 69 years, Haynes Tankersley of Albany, GA, children, Richard Mark Tankersley and wife Susan, of Watkinsville, GA, and Paul Alan Tankersley and wife, Gail of Roswell, GA, and her grandchildren Tanya, Brittany, Michael, Hayley, Ben, Haynes, and Andrew.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at Byne Memorial Baptist Church.
Those desiring may make donations to Living the Legacy c/o Byne Memorial Baptist Church, 2832 Ledo Rd., Albany, GA, 31707.
To sign our online registry, or to send condolences to the family, you may visit Mathews' website at www.mathewsfuneralhome.com.
Mathews Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Albany, GA 31721
(229) 435-5657
