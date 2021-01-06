Ms. Elizabeth V. Jolly, age 44, of Albany, GA departed her earthly life on December 31, 2020. A celebration of life will be Sunday, January 10, 2021 at 2PM at Strong Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Moultrie, GA. Visit our website at www.stevensmcgheefuneralhome.com to extend condolences to the family and view a livestream of the celebration. Stevens-McGhee Funeral Home in Quitman, GA is in charge of arrangements.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Obituaries newsletter
Get the latest obituaries delivered to your inbox every weekday morning.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Obituaries newsletter
Get the latest obituaries delivered to your inbox every weekday morning.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
$50
Twin Size Mattress and Box Spring for $50. Excellent cond…
Most Popular
Articles
- State senators hear testimony of failed treasure hunter
- New House rules: Remove gender-specific words from federal code
- City of Albany considers measures to deal with COVID-19 spike
- A Christmas Miracle: The hunt for Ollie
- House Republicans rush to Trump's defense over Georgia call as Democrats prep censure resolution
- Albany chamber names Under-40 category winners
- Halftime report: A look at Kemp's first two years as governor
- Georgia Court of Appeals judge suspended with pay
- Attapulgus mobile home fire ruled arson
- Vaccination process not always going smoothly in Georgia
Images
Videos
Collections
- Best small towns to raise a family
- Presidency in review: Which campaign promises did Trump uphold?
- Top 100 songs of 2020
- PHOTOS: Alabama's Devonta Smith wins the Heisman Trophy
- 100 colleges with the best ROI
- 50 worst TV series of 2020
- Best small towns to raise a family in every state
- 100 best albums of 2020
- PHOTOS: Class AAAAAA Football Finals, Lee County vs. Buford
- PHOTOS: Georgia vs. LSU Basketball
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.