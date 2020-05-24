Albany, GA
Elizabeth Williams (Sapp)
Mrs. Elizabeth Sapp Williams, 74 of Albany, Georgia, transitioned on Tuesday, May 19, 2020 At Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital in Albany, Georgia.
A private service with 10 invited family and friends will be conducted at Floral Memorial Gardens on Tuesday, May 26, 2020 at 11:00 am. Bishop Henry Moore, Jr. will officiate. There will be a live stream on Facebook: Elizabeth Sapp Williams Homegoing.
Precious memories will always remain with Mrs. Williams' family which includes: a devoted and loving husband, Theodore S. Williams, Sr., two dearly beloved children, Lisa Lissette Williams and Theodore S. Williams, Jr., a precious grandchild, Tionne S. Williams; A loving sister, Virginia Sapp Fedd and her children along with nieces: Delores Moon, Mary Jackson and Sherita Smith.
Additional family includes; Cherished Sisters-In-Law Leola Williams, Mamie L. Shakespeare, Betty Vaughn Sweat, Barbara Gamble (Arthur) and brother-in-law Floyd J. Williams (Lorene) and nieces Rita Langford and Brenda Pickett; Forever Friends Linda Godwin, Jackie Collins and Costelle Anderson and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
In Lieu of flowers, the family is requesting donating to Doctors Without Borders, P.O. Box 5023, Hagerstown, MD 21741-9802
Elliott Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Albany, GA 31701
(229) 436-3553

