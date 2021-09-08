Ella Alice Jean Richardson Carr Clark, 83, of Albany, GA passed away Sunday, September 5, 2021 at Rehab Select at Hillview Terrance, Montgomery, Al. Graveside funeral services will be conducted Friday, September 10, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. at Traveler's Rest Free Will Baptist Church Cemetery, Baker Co, GA. Rev. Keith Smith will officiate.
Mrs. Clark was born in Miller Co., GA and married Thomas J. Carr, Sr. and they moved to Albany, GA in the 1950's for employment with Flint River Textiles and raised five children. After Tom's death in 1976, she married Sandy Clark until his death in 2011.
She loved her church, Pine Bluff Baptist Church and her favorite things in life was to spend time with her family attending church and fishing. She was also preceded in death by her parents, Robert L. Richardson and Nancy Lou Wade Richardson and her children, Robert Jeffrey Carr and Carol Carr Corley.
Survivors include her children, Tommy Carr (Gwen) and Harold Carr all of Albany, GA, Dollie Carr Crowe (David), Piperoad, AL, step-daughter, Marcie Terry, Albany, GA, grandchildren, Amanda Holt, Thomas Hambric, Brian Carr, Joey Hambric, Leigh Corley, Owen Carr, Ivy Carr Kinkade, Taylor Carr and great grandchildren, Jeffery Holt, Ella Hambric, Logan Hambric, Evie Hambric, Thomas Owen Carr, Alex Carr and Grace Kinkade and a sister, Dorothy Bass.
Those desiring may make memorials in memory of Mrs. Clark's name to Pine Bluff Baptist Church, 499 Pine Bluff Road, Albany, GA, 31705.
To plant a tree in memory of Ella Alice Carr Clark as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.