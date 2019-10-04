Ella Kendrick-Slate
Albany, GA
Ella Kendrick-Slate
Ella "Grace" Kendrick-Slate affectionately known as "Neal" was born January 12, 1953 in Worth County, GA to the late Willie Ed Kendrick and Addie B. Kendrick.
She made her transition October 1, 2019 at the Willson Hospice House in Albany, GA.
She moved to Michigan at a very early age and spent her adult life there. She moved back to Georgia in 2014.
Homegoing services will be conducted Saturday,October 5, 2019 at 11am at Mt. Hope Baptist Church 117 Graves Spring Road Hwy 32 Leesburg, GA 31731 where Rev. David Lockett serves as pastor. Interment will be in Michigan at Detroit Memorial Park West Cemetery. Visitation will be held today Friday, October 4, 2019 from 9-8:30pm.
Family will receive guests at the home of Ms. Addie Hightower 128 Middle Road North, Leesburg, GA

