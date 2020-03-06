Mrs. Ella Mae Glover Lovette, 76 of Albany, entered into eternal rest on Friday, February 28, 2020 at Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital.
Homegoing Services will be conducted, Saturday, March 7, 2020, at 1:30PM at First Monumental Faith Ministries, 1506 Radium Springs Road. Interment will follow in the Oak Grove Baptist Church Cemetery, 1210 Eight Mile Road, Albany, Georgia. Visitation will be held on today, Friday, March 6, 2020, from 1:00PM until 8:30PM at the funeral home.
M. L. King Funeral Directors is in charge of arrangements.
Albany, Georgia 317013615
(229) 435-4813
