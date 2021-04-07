Ms. Ella Pickett, 66, passed away on April 5, 2021. Her graveside service will be held on Saturday, April 10, 2021, at1:00 PM at Cedar Hill Cemetery in Dawson, GA. Reverend Henry Hogan, III, will officiate. Albritten's Funeral Service is in charge of final arrangements.
The memories of her jubilant life will remain and be cherished with her loving family which includes three children, Gabriel (Kimberly) Pickett, Tessi (Johnny) Pickett and Marlon Pickett, all of Dawson, GA; nine grandchildren, Ellasia Pickett, De'Maja Ivey, Gabreyona Pickett, Gabe Pickett, Janiyah Asberry, Kanizia Pickett, Kaniijah Bridges, Marquise Sullivan, and Specialist La'Vorious Howard; five siblings, Willie Pickett, Judie Pickett, and Jimmie (Hattie) Pickett, all of Dawson, GA, Strawdie Pickett of Albany, GA, and Belle Pickett of Lithonia, GA; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, sorrowing friends, and the Class of 1973.
