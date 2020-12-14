Mrs. Ellen Lastinger Janney, 71, of Leesburg, GA, died Sunday, December 13th, 2020 at her residence. The family will host a private service at a later date.
Born April 13th, 1949, in Dothan, AL, she was the daughter of the late James F. Cordle and Alice Marie Cordle.
Ellen was a hairstylist in Albany, Georgia for 35 years. She enjoyed her rose garden, spending time with grandchildren, and her special friend and caregiver Missy Haire. All the visits, texts, and calls from friends and loved ones always made her day. She was a member of New Hope Baptist Church of Leesburg.
Survivors include her husband Roger Janney of Leesburg, GA; Daughter Donna Janney Wilkes of Sylvester, GA; Son, Wyatt Adam Lastinger of Albany, GA; Son, Tom Lastinger and his wife Diane Lastinger of Leesburg, GA; sister, Linda Chiominto of Fitzgerald, GA; nieces Marie Harper of Mystic, GA and Denise Mobley of Fitzgerald, GA; grandchildren, AnMarie Lastinger of Leesburg, GA, Cole White of Albany, GA, Kristi Giddens of Sylvester, GA, and Jamie Pelham of Leesburg, GA.
Joseph W. Jones Funeral Home was given the honor to serve the Janney family.
Joseph W. Jones Funeral Home
Leesburg, GA
229-814-1415
