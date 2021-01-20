Mr. Ellis David Parks, 81, of Albany, passed away at his home on Thursday, January 21, 2021. Graveside services will be held at 3:00 P.M. on Sunday, January 24, 2021 at Pleasant Grove Baptist Church Cemetery in Mitchell County, with Rev. David Benton officiating.
Mr. Parks was born on June, 29, 1939 in Grand Rivers, KY to the late Isaac and Mary Parks. He is preceded in death by his wife Mildred Snow Parks. Mr. Parks worked for 32 years with General Motors. He loved hunting and fishing, but more than anything he loved the Lord his God and his family. Mr. Parks was a member of Pleasant Grove Baptist Church since 1979 and served as a deacon of the church.
Mr. Parks is survived by his son, Kenneth (Karen) Parks; his daughter, Rhonda (Sean) Parks Western; his grandchildren, Kyle (Hope) Parks, Melina Western and Ellie Western; his sisters, Linda (Jim) Robinson, Lois (Gary) Brink; and his brother Doyle (Lee) Parks.
Joseph W. Jones Funeral Home has been entrusted with the care of Mr. Ellis David Parks and his arrangements.
