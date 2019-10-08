Mrs. Elois Cecelia Clark, 73, of Albany, peacefully passed away on Sunday, October 6, 2019, surrounded by her loving family.
A celebration of life service will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, October 10, 2019 at St. Teresa's Catholic Church.
Born April 17, 1946, in Dentsville, Maryland, Mrs. Clark was the daughter of the late James E. and Geneva Dorsey. She spent her years as a homemaker caring for her beloved family and was a proud Marine wife. While her husband was away serving our country, Mrs. Clark was home making sure her children and house were cared for. She was a member of St. Teresa's Catholic Church in Albany and in her free time she enjoyed sewing, crocheting, and gardening. A loving wife, mother, sister, and grandmother, she will be greatly missed by all who knew her.
Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Johnny Dorsey.
Survivors include her husband of 51 years, Benjamin Clark; children, Francis Clark (Irene) of Avenue, Maryland, Derrick Clark (Mitsuko) of Goodyear, Arizona, and Angela Stoneback (David) of Columbus, Georgia; brothers, Jerome Dorsey, Joseph Woodland, James Dorsey, Richard Dorsey, and David Dorsey; sisters, Barbara Jean Kennedy, Gail Fenwick, Sara Swann, Dorothy Dorsey, Phyllis Wade; and three grandchildren, Francis Clark Jr., Kenneth Stringfellow, and Kaitlyn Stringfellow.
Hall and Hall Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Albany, GA
(229) 883-3864
www.hallandhallfh.com
