MS. ELOISE CARTER, 72, passed away on Saturday, February 19, 2022. Her funeral service was held on Friday, February 25, 2022, at 1:00 p.m. at Countyline Missionary Baptist Church in Sasser, GA. Interment followed in the church cemetery. Dr. Timothy Miller, Sr., officiated. C.O. Holloway Mortuary was in charge of final arrangements.
Ms. Eloise Carter was born to the late Eddie and Eloise Jordan Carter in Lee County, Georgia, on April 17, 1949. She departed this life on Saturday, February 19, 2022, at Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital in Albany, GA.
At an early age, Eloise accepted the Lord by joining Countyline Baptist Church. Later, she moved her membership to Green Grove Baptist Church.
While working at Stephen Industries, she met her life partner, David Bell. Soon after, she became a homemaker who cared for her family after the passing of her mother. Together, she and David raised three children.
Eloise was blessed with a large and loving family. She was preceded in death by longtime companion, David Bell, and her siblings, Ed Junior Carter, Wille Junior Carter, JC Carter, Marie Carter Bronner, Lucille Ware, and Minnie Mae Carter.
She leaves to cherish her memories: her sons, James Daniel, Jr., and Tremaine Bell; her daughter Kaira Carter; her greatest joys, her grandchildren, Dejarian, Kameyan, Ashontiara, and Unterious; her siblings, Timmy (Gloria) Carter, Jessie Carter, Willie Fred (Mary) Carter, Eddie Fred (Sylvia) Carter, Cora Mae (Tommy) Tolbert, and Eddie Mae Johnson; her uncle, Clarence Caldwell; her aunt, Mattie Stephens; sons reared as her own, Ricky Carter and Larry Ware; and a host of nieces and nephews, other relatives, and friends.
Ms. Eloise will truly be missed by all who knew and loved her. She will be fondly remembered for her kindness, for her selflessness, for her energetic and lively demeanor, for her loving nature, and as a wonderful mother.
