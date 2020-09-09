Mrs. Eloise Delores Cutts Kelley, of Albany, Georgia transitioned from labor to reward on Tuesday, September 8, 2020. Graveside Services will be held at 11:00 AM on Friday, September 11, 2020 in Riverside Cemetery 200 Cotton Avenue Albany, Georgia. Dr. Daniel Simmons, Officiant.
Mrs. Eloise Delores Cutts Kelly was born to the late Oscar and Ethel Cutts in Albany, Georgia.
Eloise attended Dougherty County Public Schools, graduating from Madison High School. She furthered her education by obtaining a bachelor's degree in education. She earned her master's degree from Georgia Southwestern College. Later, she completed her certification in hospital homebound education at Valdosta State College.
Eloise had a love for teaching. She taught in the Dougherty County School System until her retirement.
Eloise confessed her love for Christ at an early, and joined Mt. Zion Baptist Church. She was a devoted member of the Missionary Board and co-chaired the October Birth Month Building Fund Committee.
She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Ozell Stanley Kelley, Sr., as well as her oldest son and daughter, Ozell Stanley Kelley II and Yvonne Beverly Kelley.
She leaves to cherish her memories her children, Roderick Paul Kelley, Lynell Kelley Hubbard (Jerome Sr.), and Duane Everette Kelley; one caring sister-in-law, Ann Cutts; eleven grandchildren, Nikita Kelley Funderburk (Jody), Letisha Kelley Henry, Shameka Kelley, Kimberly Kelley Prather (Stacey), Brittani Kelley Lee (Mike), Ryan Garison Kelley, Jerome Hubbard, Jr, Jerrod Ozell Hubbard, Jerrell Christopher Hubbard, Je'nell Evonne Hubbard and Duane Everette Kelly III; devoted caregivers, Cassandra Johnson, Jackie Overstreet, Linda Merritt, Catherine Yancey, and Mary Johnson; and a host of other relatives and friends.
