Mrs. Eloise Sammons Clearman, 84, of Albany, peacefully passed away on Mother's Day, Sunday, May 9, 2021.
Graveside funeral services will be conducted at 11:30 a.m., Wednesday, May 12, at Floral Memory Gardens with Pastor Keith Smith from Pine Bluff Baptist Church officiating. The family will visit with friends following the funeral.
Born April 2, 1937, in Miller County, Mrs. Clearman was the daughter of the late Yible and Zettie Gordon Sammons. She was a loving and devoted homemaker who cared well for her family. She loved God, her family and her 3 dogs, Honey, Sugar, and Sweetie. She enjoyed working in her flower beds and working with artificial flowers. She was Baptist by faith.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a great-grand-baby, Hannah Lamb.
Survivors include her beloved husband over sixty-four years, David E. Clearman; children, Sharon McNeil of Boston, GA, Sheila Jordan and Wayne of Albany and David E. Clearman, Jr. and Laurie of Pensacola, FL; grandchildren, Jason, Joshua, and Noelle; and great-grandchildren, Gideon, Jonah, Titus, and Tristan.
Condolences and memories may be shared at www.hallandhallfh.com.
Hall and Hall Funeral Home of Albany has been given the honor to serve the Clearman family.
