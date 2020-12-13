Mr. Elton E. Peters, 89, of Albany, went home to be with Jesus on Monday, December 14, 2020.
Funeral services will be conducted at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, December 17, 2020, at Bethel Holiness Tabernacle, 4621 Radium Springs Rd. Albany, GA 31705. Pastor Noah Phillips and Rev. Mickey Palmer will officiate. Visitation will be held from 6:00 until 8:00 p.m., Wednesday evening at the church. Following the service, at 3:00 p.m., he will be laid to rest beside his beloved wife at the Laurel Hill Cemetery in Thomasville.
Born November 21, 1931, in Moultrie, Mr. Peters was the son of the late David and Lilly Mae Hobby Peters. He retired from MacGregor Golf Company and from maintenance with Burger King after 15 years of service. He enjoyed fishing and traveling with his family. More than anything he loved God and his family. Mr. Peters was a faithful member of Bethel Holiness Tabernacle.
In addition to his parents, Mr. Peters was preceded in death by his wife, Ida Louise Sanders Peters; daughter, Diane Peters Carlisle; granddaughter, Melody Poole; and two brothers, Aaron and Hubert Peters.
Survivors include his children, Kenneth E. Peters and his wife, Brenda of Albany, Rena Zelda Peters Sherrod and her husband, Wayne of Coolidge, and Teresa Peters Milner and her husband, Marvin of Albany; sister, Irene Speers of Thomasville; 8 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; 6 great-great grandchildren; special friends, Sue, Troy and Eli Minix; several nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Hospital. Condolences and memories may be shared at www.josephwjones.com.
