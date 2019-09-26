Emery Carlton

Emery Love Carlton, 96, of Moultrie, died Monday, September 23, 2019 at Colquitt Regional Medical Center.
Funeral service will be held 11:00AM Thursday, September 26, 2019 at Cobb Funeral Chapel with Elder Roger McDonald and Elder Lamar Burkett officiating. Interment with Elder Daniel Godwin officiating will follow in Cobb-Suncrest Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends from 6:00PM-8:00PM Wednesday, September 25, 2019 at Cobb Funeral Chapel.
Casketbearers will be Burt Linnenkohl, Whit Linnenkohl, Dalton Carlton, Jimmy Dykes, Steve Pope and Scotty Tucker.
Born July 14, 1923 in Colquitt County, he was the son of the late Dalton Carlton and Lois Smith Carlton. Mr. Carlton was a United States World War II Army Veteran, a farmer and the owner of Carlton Insurance. Mr. Carlton loved his church and preaching. He was an Elder in the Primitive Baptist Church, Community Primitive Baptist Church in Cairo, Old Bethel Primitive Church in Brooks County. He was a former Colquitt County Commissioner, former President of the Colquitt County Farm Bureau and a Representative for the Ga. State Farm Bureau. Mr. Carlton was named Colquitt County Master Farm Family in 1960. His family remembers how he loved fishing, flying, golfing and never met a stranger.
Survivors include his wife of 70 years, Dell Dykes Carlton of Moultrie; children, Tony Carlton and Vickie of Doerun, Lisa Odom and Russ of Leesburg; grandchildren, Burt Linnenkohl and fiancee Jackie Spadoni of Thomasville, Whit Linnenkohl and Lori of Funston, Dalton Carlton, April Carlton both of Doerun; great-grandchildren, Lola Linnenkohl, Ty Linnenkohl and Ansley Linnenkohl; sister, Pauline Pope of Moultrie, Ga.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Shriners Hospital for Children, 2900 North Rocky Point Drive, Tampa FL. 33607 and or Community Primitive Baptist Church, 171 Open Pond Road, Cairo GA. 31728.
Cobb Funeral Chapel has been entrusted with arrangements.
