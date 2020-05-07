Emery Randall "Dal" Spring, 46, of Albany died Tuesday, May 5, 2020 at Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital.
His funeral service will be Friday 11 AM at Crown Hill Cemetery. Rev. Bryan Haynes will officiate. Please adhere to social distance guidelines.
A lifelong resident of Albany, Dal worked with Knights Appliance and Carpet World. He was a member of Gillionville Baptist Church where he worked in the children's ministry.
Survivors include his wife Jennifer Ogle Spring, daughter Langston Spring, his mother, Patricia Luke (Preston), father, Randy Spring, sister Jenna Luke, mother and father in law, Don and Cheryl Ogle, sisters-in-law Tiffany Ogle and Paige Harrell (Jon Harrell) and nephew Rhett.
In lieu of flowers please make memorials to Terrell County Animal Control, 499 Roundtree Dr., Dawson, GA 39842 or Moultrie Humane Society, 1412 1st St NE, Moultrie, GA 31768.
