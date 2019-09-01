Emily Head

Emily Josey Bostick Head, 86, of Camilla passed away peacefully with family present, at the home of her daughter, Lynda West, on Thursday, August 29, 2019.
Funeral services will be 3:00 p.m. Sunday, September 1 at Hopeful Baptist Church with interment in the church cemetery. Rev. Clay Cloud and Rev. Joey Lee will officiate.
Miss Emily was born March 15, 1933 in Colquitt, GA, and was the third of seven children of the late Emory Winson "Bob" Josey and Lucile Grimes Josey. She was also preceded in death by Nebraska Bostick and Cameron Head; and five siblings, Bobbye Josey May, Josephine Josey Jones, Winson Josey, Alyce Josey Beal, and Carroll Josey.
Most of her adult life was spent being a wife, mother, and grandmother. One of her many talents was baking and decorating cakes which eventually led to catering, owning and operating Emily's Restaurant. She was also a peanut inspector for the state of Georgia. Emily loved her yard and gardening. She was a member of Hopeful Baptist Church and several garden clubs.
Survivors include her four children, Lynda Bostick West (David West, Jr.) of Hopeful Community, Glynda Bostick of Camilla, Connie Bostick Roland of Americus, and Lee Bostick (Tracey) of Hopeful Community; a sister, Janis Josey Harris (Bobby) of Albany; ten grandchildren, twenty-two great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild.
Visitation will be from 2 - 3 p.m., before services, Sunday, at Hopeful Baptist Church.
Memorials may be made to Hopeful Baptist Church, 2740 River Rd., Camilla, GA 31730.
Our appreciation is extended to Kindred Hospice of Bainbridge for the special care given to her and comfort provided to our family.
Parker-Bramlett Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
