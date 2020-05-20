Emily Odessa McMinn, 91, of Warner Robins, GA passed away Saturday, May 16, 2020. Graveside funeral services will be conducted at Oakview Cemetery in Camilla, GA. Laurel Griffith of First United Methodist Church Albany will officiate.
Mrs. McMinn was born in Camilla, GA to the late Twitty T. Cameron and Rilla Shiver Cameron. She was a graduate of Camilla High School and attended Georgia Southwestern College. She married Thomas Edward McMinn on November 14, 1948. Shortly thereafter they moved to Warner Robins, GA. She was a member of First United Methodist Church Warner Robins where she served for years in the Food Pantry. Odessa served as the secretary of Warner Robins Junior High for 23 years where she influenced many young lives. As a Brownie and Girl Scout Leader, cheerleader sponsor, and room mother too many times to count she was always there to support her daughters. She was a longtime member of the Morning Garden Club, an excellent cook, and an avid bridge player.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Twitty T. Cameron and Rilla Shiver Cameron, her husband of 62 years, Thomas Edward McMinn, Jr., her grandson Richard (Ricky) Thomas Doherty and her son in law Russell Tucker. Also her siblings: B.F. (Jack) Cameron, Murdock "Doc" Cameron, Cecil Cameron, Theodore Cameron, Adel Cameron Wiggins, Essie Clyde Cameron Kennedy, Bessie Mae Cameron West, Louise Cameron Cook, Willidean Cameron, and Wilma Delores Cameron Williams.
Survivors include: her daughters Peggy McMinn Tucker of Albany, GA and Pam McMinn Doherty (Rick) of Leslie, GA; her grandchildren Cameron McMinn Doherty and Shannon Hartley Doherty of Athens, GA. There are many, many nieces and nephews.
Those desiring may make memorials in memory of Emily Odessa McMinn to First United Methodist Church of Warner Robins, 205 N Davis Drive, Warner Robins, GA 31093. Please designate for Food Pantry.
