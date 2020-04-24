Emily Kathryn "Emma" Phillips, 12, of Leesburg, GA passed away Monday, April 20, 2020 at Children's Healthcare of Atlanta at Egleston. Private graveside funeral service will be conducted Saturday, April 25, 2020 at Leesburg Cemetery. Rev. Ben Steffen will officiate.
Born in Albany, GA, Emma had resided in Leesburg, GA all of her life. She would have entered the eighth grade at Lee Co. Middle School West and was a Lee Co. Middle School cheerleader. She was preceded in death by her grandfathers, Jerry Wages and Ken Phillips.
Emma was loved by many and enjoyed spending time with her family and friends. Her family was extremely important to her and she loved them unconditionally. Throughout her short life, she was an amazing daughter, granddaughter, and sister. She touched their lives tremendously and her legacy will live forever. She loved life and spent every day making sure that the people around her knew that they were special. Her infectious smile could light up a room and could brighten your day. She loved listening to music and would dance like nobody was watching. Emma loved sports. Any day of the week, she could be found at the ball field rooting on her little brother's baseball team and socializing. Emma did not know a stranger - her family called her "their little social butterfly". If she saw you, she had to give you a big hug and a smile. She loved animals and had planned to be a veterinarian. She loved cheering for Lee County and was proud of her school, her teachers and her community. But most of all Emma was a true and generous friend who loved to make people happy.
Survivors include her parents Shane and Blakely Wages Phillips, brothers, Kolby Phillips and Kaleb Phillips all of Leesburg, GA, grandparents, Lauren Hodges Phillips and Eric Phillips, Lee Co., GA , Angie Deese and Tony Deese, Oakfield, GA and great-grandmother, Adele Phillips, Climax, GA.
