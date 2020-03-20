Emily W. Wallace, 67, of Albany died Wednesday, March 18, 2020 at Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital.
Her remains have been cremated and a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
A native of Sylvester, Mrs. Wallace had lived in Albany for most of her life. She and her late husband Richard Wallace were the first special needs couple to own their own home in the state of Georgia. She was active with Albany ARC and working in different areas with in Albany ARC.
She is survived by her sisters, Susan Ford, Americus, Melba Clenney, Florence, AL her brother, Buddy Willoughby, Americus, brother in law Jim Wallace, St. Simons Island and a host of other family members.
In lieu of flowers please make memorials to Albany ARC, 3005 Old Dawson Rd, Albany, GA 31721.
Mathews Funeral Home
Albany, GA
229-435-5657
