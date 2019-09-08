Emma Ditty

Ms. Emma Elizabeth Mock Ditty "Mama Ditty" of Leesburg left her earthly life on September 05, 2019 at Willson Hospice House.
Mama Ditty was born November 14, 1929, in Miller County to the late John and Beulah Collier Mock of Albany. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, John Mock, of Albany and a son, Bob Ditty, of Albany.
Mama Ditty spent a number of years working for Singer Sewing Center in Albany where she taught sewing lessons. She later owned Singer Sewing Center in Americus. She also worked for Wall's Sporting Goods in Americus and Macon. She returned to Albany in the late 80's where she retired from Andrew Tent Company as a Special Events Coordinator.
Those left to cherish her memory include her children, Donald Ditty of Tifton, Vann Ditty (Dawn) of Leesburg, Margie Hawk (Joe) of Perry, Gale Booth (Charles) of Sylvester, and Christi Reddick (Michael) of Cordele; 18 grandchildren; and many great and great great grandchildren.
Mama Ditty loved her family and friends immensely, she loved taking care of others, and working in her yard.
Family will receive friends at a Celebration of Life on Saturday, September 14, 2019 at the home of Vann and Dawn Ditty, 238 Stocks Dairy Rd. Leesburg, GA, anytime between 5:30-8pm.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Willson Hospice House at 320 Foundation Ln, Albany, GA 31707.
Joseph W. Jones Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
