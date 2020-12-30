Emma Patrice Sadler, 77, of Tallahassee, Florida, passed away on Wednesday, December 23, 2020, at Tallahassee Memorial HealthCare, surrounded by her children.
Born in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, on June 6, 1943, she was a daughter of Charles B. Hanna and Rose M. Costello Hanna, of blessed memory. She is also preceded in death by the father of her children, Raymond T. Brooks, Sr.
She was a retired Branch Head Secretary with the Marine Corps Logistics Base in Albany, Georgia, and was a parishioner at Good Shepherd Catholic Church where she was a Greeter at the 8 AM Mass. Her involvement at Good Shepherd became one of her passions, and she felt like she was a part of the church family. Emma belonged to The Young at Heart, The Friendship Circle, and enjoyed the meetings and group trips. Emma was a mentor at Roberts Elementary School where her grandchildren were students. She always looked forward to learning new things and continued to pursue her degree in her 70's. After retiring, she was able to enjoy her grandchildren and never missed time with family when the opportunity presented itself.
Survivors include her children: Rose Anne Corriveau (husband, James), Raymond T. Brooks, Jr., James Michael Brooks, (wife, Dorothy Susan), and LisaMarie Brooks; grandchildren, Nathan Brooks, Megan Brooks, Jeremy Brooks, Chad Corriveau, John Paul Corriveau and great-grandchild, Jacob Brooks; sisters, Rosemarie Martindale and Jeanie Miller, as well as numerous nieces and nephews and grandnieces and grandnephews.
Emma will always remain in the hearts and minds of those who knew and loved her.
There will be a private viewing by immediate family at Abbey Funeral Home. The Funeral Mass is 10:30 AM, Tuesday, January 5, 2020, at Good Shepherd Catholic Church, with interment following at Crown Hill Cemetery in Albany, Georgia. Online condolences may be expressed at www.abbeyfh.com.
The Funeral Mass is available to livestream at goodshepherd@gsparishtlh.org.
Donations may be made to St. Jude Children's Hospital at https://www.stjude.org/donate/thanks-and-giving.html.
