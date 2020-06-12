Emmie Louise Hays Lewis, 97, of Camilla passed away peacefully on Wednesday, June 10, 2020, surrounded by her family, at her daughter's residence in Cordele. Graveside funeral services will be 2:00 p.m. Sunday, June 14 at Hopeful Baptist Church Cemetery. Rev. Clay Cloud will officiate. Born September 23, 1922 in Hopeful, GA, Mrs. Lewis was the daughter of the late Walter Bright Hays and Ethel Bullard Hays. She graduated from Hopeful High School and attended Georgia Southwestern College in Americus and Women's College of Georgia in Milledgeville and received a BS in Education. She was married to the late George Davis Lewis, Sr. and was also preceded in death by a son, Davis "Fug" Lewis, Jr., a brother, Walter Donald Hays, two sisters, Margaret Hays Maynard and Ellen Hays Parker, daughter-in-law, Janice Coats Lewis and two grandchildren, Hays Lewis and Erin Lewis. Mrs. Lewis taught school for 28 years in Hopeful, GA and Camilla, GA. She touched the lives of her many students in a profound way. Following retirement she served on the Mitchell County School Board from 1985-1996. She was also given the honor of serving as chairman of the school board during her tenure. Mrs. Lewis was a member of Hopeful Baptist Church. She was actively involved in her community and served on various ministries throughout the years in her church. Mrs. Lewis, affectionately known as Mama Lou, loved her family, her church, and the Hopeful community. She dearly loved her role as grandmother to her 10 grandchildren, enjoyed serving delicious meals, and was the best at baking and sharing her famous pies. Her later years were spent living at Savannah Court of Camilla, where she had many dear friends. It was always a joy for her to return to Hopeful to reconnect with friends and family at the Hopeful Cafe and to take a ride around her beloved Hopeful Community. Survivors include a daughter, Jean Bryant (Al) of Cordele; three sons, Buddy Lewis (Marguerite) of Cordele, Scott Lewis (Vickie) of Hopeful, and Joe Lewis (Tami) of Hopeful; a daughter-in-law, Ann Campbell Lewis of Blakely; 8 grandchildren, Stephen Lewis, Anna Lewis Mathis, Katy Cole Hagerson (Chris), Jenny Bryant Strange (Josh), Leah Lewis Sparkman (Neil), Amy Lewis Cowart (Zack), Joseph Lewis (Josi), Emili Lewis Harrell (Cory); 15 great grandchildren. Memorials may be made to Hopeful Baptist Church, 2740 River Rd, Camilla, GA 31730. Parker-Bramlett Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. To sign the online guest registry, visit our website at www.parkerbramlett.com
