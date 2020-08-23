Emmie Singleton Simmons, 89, of Lee County, GA, died August 24, 2020 at Lee County Health and Rehabilitation Center. Graveside funeral services will be held Wednesday at 11:00 AM at Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church Cemetery near Vada, GA. Mr. Ross Powell will officiate. Social distancing will be required.
Mrs. Simmons was born in Mitchell County, GA on October 22, 1930 to Lynwood and Annie Singleton. She moved to Albany, GA at a young age where she grew up and graduated from Albany High School. She was employed at Coats and Clark for forty years and was a member of East Albany Baptist Church. Mrs. Simmons enjoyed crocheting, puzzles, bingo and visiting with her family. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Edwin Eugene Simmons, her brother, Jim Singleton and her sister, Mae Hatcher.
Survivors include her son, Tony (Patsy) Simmons, two granddaughters, Sonya (Bryan) Stroud and Lacey (Jamie) Knight and three great-grandchildren, Audrey Stroud, Ivey Knight and Colby Knight all of Lee County, GA.
In lieu of flowers, those desiring may make contributions in memory of Mrs. Simmons to Lee County Health and Rehabilitation Center, 214 Main St., Leesburg, GA, 31763.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.