Emory Hayes Middleton

Emory Hays Middleton, 85, of Albany, GA died Thursday, July 23, 2020 at his residence. Graveside services will be conducted Sunday, July 26, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at Hillcrest Cemetery in Sylvester, GA. Mr. Ross Powell will officiate. The American Legion will provide Military Honors. Social distancing will be required.
Mr. Middleton was born in Miller Co., GA to William Rufus and O.B. Sheffield Middleton on February 28, 1935. He was raised in Blakely, GA and graduated from Albany High School in 1953. Mr. Middleton was employed with Oaklawn Chapel Funeral Home before joining the US Air Force in 1954 and served his country for four years.
He returned to Albany, GA in 1958 and was employed with Life of Georgia, Gulf Life, Lamar Life, and American National Insurance Companies. Mr. Middleton retired in 1997, after 37 years in the insurance business. After retirement, he worked with Mathews Funeral Home for over twenty years. He was an active member of Central Baptist Church and the Crusaders Sunday School Class.
Mr. Middleton was an active member of the American Legion Post # 30. He was also a Past Master of Triangle Lodge # 708 where he served as Treasurer for many years. He achieved the 33rd degree as a Scottish Rite Mason, the highest level attainable. A member of the Hasan Shriners, Mr. Middleton served in the Escort Motorcycle Unit and on the Transportation Committee driving many children to and from the Shriners Hospital in Tampa, FL.
Survivors include his wife, Katye Paulk Middleton of Albany, GA, his children, Vicki (Brian) Purvis of Bonaire, GA, Steve (Kim) Middleton of Albany, GA and Ken (Pam) Middleton of Murfreesboro, TN, his step-children, Bill (Carol) Paulk of Sylvester, GA and Phillip Paulk of Poulan, GA, his grandchildren, Mallory (Buddy) McBride of Albany, GA, Marla (Joey) Sumner and Drew Purvis all of Statesboro, GA, Grant Purvis of Bonaire, GA, Nicole (Vaughn) Michael of Clarksville, TN, Aaron Purvis of Canton, GA and Hannah Middleton of Murfreesboro, TN, his step-grandchildren, Dustin (Stacy) Paulk of St. Simons, GA and Ryan (Megan) Paulk of Sylvester, GA, his great-grandchildren, Beau, James, and Hays McBride and his step-great-grandchildren, Reagan, Ryleigh and Whitney Paulk.
Mr. Middleton will lie in state at Mathews Funeral Home on Saturday, July 25, 2020 from 1:00 pm until 5:00 pm.
Those desiring may make contributions in memory of Mr. Middleton to Central Baptist Church, 1618 W. Third Ave., Albany, GA or to Shriners Hospitals for Children c/o Hasan Shriners Transportation Fund, 1822 Palmyra Rd., Albany, GA, 31701.
